The Queen: Sheffield residents tell how Elizabeth II touched their lives
She sang for the Queen as a child.
And today Clare Gibson, from Crosspool, Sheffield, was among those sharing memories of how their lives were touched by Queen Elizabeth II, following Thursday’s announcement of Her Majesty’s death.
THE QUEEN: Archive film of Hillsborough visit will bring memories to thousands of 1954 Sheffield visit
Clare was invited to one of the Palace’s garden parties in the past, but did not meet the Queen herself at the event. And she sang in a Cathedral when the Queen was visiting.
She described her as like another member of the family, and she would miss her.
"Obviously I’ve considered that she wouldn’t be there, but it’s just strange,” said Clare.
Clare was at school when she performed for the Queen at Peterborough Cathedral, singing Benjamin Britten works.
"She talked to our choirmaster, she didn’t talk to us personally at the time,” said Clare. “It was quite a busy thing. It was quite special, but at the time you’re doing it you’re more concerned that you get your part right rather than what The Queen’s doing, although obviously it was amazing.”
Janice Wells, of Hackenthorpe, said: “She’s been the Queen my entire life, and I feel it’s going to be a massive loss. I think a lot of things will change now. But mainly my memories are of my mum and her constant love of the Queen. She grew up with her and we always had celebrations for all the jubilees and every event that she took part in. I think she’s just been wonderful the entire time.”
Janice’s daughter, Heather Deffley, of Totley, said: “We always did everything with my nanan. She always had big celebrations. We had garden parties. Growing up, she was always a big focal point in the news.”
South African born Bianca Winch, of Walkley, said: “I’ve always had a love of England, and the Queen has always been the head of that. And 14 years ago when I moved to this country, she’s always been the centre of every accomplishment as an immigrant you can make. Every time you go to the Home Office to do a visa application, and of course the (citizenship) ceremony – I’ve got a picture of the Queen from that.
"I’m very sad about her passing, but I think it’s incredible in this day and age that there is a monarchy.”