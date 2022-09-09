News you can trust since 1887
The Queen: Archive film of Hillsborough visit in 1954 will bring memories to thousands in Sheffield

As Sheffield mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, footage of her first visit to the city in 1954 will bring memories for thousands.

By David Kessen
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:13 am

The film, recorded at the time by Pathé, records a visit to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough football ground, where hundreds of children gathered together to form the word ‘welcome’ by standing in lines on the pitch, during a two day visit to the West Riding of Yorkshire.

It stated 43,000 children attended what was the first day of the royal tour, with many also performing ‘intricate marching and counter marching’.

Then 3,000 youngsters formed themselves into the pattern of a giant union flag.

The Queen and Prince Phillip are then shown driving round the stadium in a Land Rover to give the youngsters a better view of them, with the reception she received from the children described in the voice-over as ‘perhaps the most memorable scene during her visit to Yorkshire’.

The Queen and Prince Phillip at Hillsborough during their visit to Sheffield in the 1950s
