The film, recorded at the time by Pathé, records a visit to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough football ground, where hundreds of children gathered together to form the word ‘welcome’ by standing in lines on the pitch, during a two day visit to the West Riding of Yorkshire.

It stated 43,000 children attended what was the first day of the royal tour, with many also performing ‘intricate marching and counter marching’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then 3,000 youngsters formed themselves into the pattern of a giant union flag.

The Queen and Prince Phillip are then shown driving round the stadium in a Land Rover to give the youngsters a better view of them, with the reception she received from the children described in the voice-over as ‘perhaps the most memorable scene during her visit to Yorkshire’.

THE QUEEN: Decisions due today over sporting fixtures this weekend

THE QUEEN: Monarch to be commemorated with pomp and ceremony as nation begins period of mourning