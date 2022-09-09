The trust which runs both hospitals, as well as Weston Park Hospital and the Jessop Wing, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, made the decision to pay the tribute last night after the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death was announced. The same was done at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, the Becton Centre and the Ryegate Centre.

The trust said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.

“We will remember, with affection and gratitude, the lifetime of service she has given to the people of the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth as our longest-reigning Monarch.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty's family today and on behalf of everyone at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, we offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.

“As a sign of respect and mourning, we will be flying the Union flag at half-mast at both the Northern General Hospital and the Royal Hallamshire Hospital from this evening and we will pause communications on this page for the next few days as a mark of respect.”

THE QUEEN: Decisions due today over sporting fixtures this weekend

Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust has also paid tribute with a statement.

It said: “Sheffield Children’s joins the nation in mourning the loss of Her Majesty The Queen and we extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family at this time. We will be flying our flags at half mast in her honour.

“We know that for many, the Queen holds a special place in your hearts. Some may have had the opportunity to see the Queen on her visit to the City of Sheffield in 2014 or even back in 1954. Whatever your connection, her energy and service was an inspiration to us all.

“Family was so important to the Queen and we hope you will join us in sending our thoughts to her family at this time.”

The Queen opened Chesterfield Royal Hospital, a few miles from Sheffield, during a visit to the region in 1985.

A statement from Dr Helen Phillips and Dr Hal Spencer, of the Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS trust, said: “On behalf of everyone at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, we would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time.”