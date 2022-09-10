Residents expressed their optimism for the man who will be the first king in 70 years and he prepares to follow in his mother’s footsteps as the British head of state.

Emma Shamma, of Broomhill, said: “Hopefully Charles is going to shake up the monarchy a little bit – modernise it, make his views on the environment heard by Government, because that needs to be sorted and very quickly.

King Charles III, main picture, is the new Monarch – and Sheffield residents have told of their hopes for the man known until this week as Prince Charles. PIctured left to right are Emma Shamma, Janice Wells, Heather Deffley, Biance Winch, and Clare Gibson

Janice Wells, of Hackthorpe, said: “I think he will be a good monarch – I think he’s had an excellent role model. I think he’s prepared all his life for this role. I think he’s also very ‘in the day’ because he’s always up for the environment, for natural foods, farming. That will be a very positive thing going forward.”

Heather Deffley, of Totley, said: "I think he’s got a lot to live up to, I think his mum has always been fair.

"He’s had a good role model and I think he’s going to pave the way for his son and his grandson to come as well.”

Bianca Winch, of Walkley, said: “It’s difficult to say. Obviously he’s waited patiently for his turn, and because of politics and the way the monarchy is run, I’m pretty sure he won’t have a lot to say, but I believe he’ll probably walk in his mother’s footsteps, and wish the same for his country, and not anything different.”

Clare Gibson said: “I really don’t know. Obviously, I’m sure he’ll be very dignified, I’m a little bit concerned because he’s already starting at almost 75 years old, which will be quite old. You just hope he has the energy, but we will see.

"I’m not a monarchist, but I had great respect for the Queen.

"I think he’ll probably do it very well actually. He’s got a big act to follow. I work in law, and even just today someone said it’s not Queen’s Counsel any more, it’s King’s Counsel. Almost everything will be very different. I think people often don’t like change, so that in itself will be quite difficult for people to handle.”