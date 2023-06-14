After more than 25 years, the stars of the famous Sheffield film, The Full Monty, are returning to our screens.

British comedy The Full Monty, which was shot back in 1997, depicts the lives of a group of unemployed men in Sheffield. After the steel mill they worked for shut down and they find themselves struggling to make ends meet, they decide to put on a strip show where they hope to make thousands of pounds.

Since its release over 25 years ago, the film has captured the hearts of many all across the globe with its crowd-pleasing tale, and unsurprisingly boasts a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 7.2/10 on IMDB.

Many fans have been excited since news broke out last year of an eight-part TV series reboot of the film, which has seen the screenwriter for the 1997 movie, Simon Beaufoy, return to the screenplay. What’s more, the show would also feature all of the original cast, including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson. Last year it was heard that Hugo Speer, who played Guy – nicknamed ‘The Lunchbox’, had been dropped from the show for allegations of ‘inappropriate conduct’. He did not appear at the red-carpet premiere.

The Full Monty cast is returning to our screens in a new eight-part series on Disney+. Picture shows Robert Carlyle, as Gaz, in Tudor Square, where he moved by his welcome to the city.

When the trailer for the new series was dropped in May, it featured all the familiar faces, as well as some new ones, such as Gaz’s (Robert Carlyle) teenage daughter Destiny, played by Talitha Wing, with the new series appearing to revolve around their relationship. While some scenes were shot in Manchester, Sheffield featured predominantly in the trailer.

When is the release date of The Full Monty, and where can you watch it?

The Full Monty series will be released all in one go on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 14. The original film is also available to stream on the site.

How many episodes are there in The Full Monty?

Tom Wilkinson as Gerald in The Full Monty Disney+ TV series. Photo: Disney+/Ben Blackall

There will be eight episodes in the new season, and all eight episodes, of around 50 minutes in length, will be released on June 14 - here is a full episode guide with the official synopsis:

Episode 1 – Levelling Up: Wayward father Gaz, becomes a partner in crime when his daughter Destiny finds herself in trouble.

Episode 2 – Supply Chain Economics: Dave takes a troubled kid under his wing to fill a hole in his own life.

Episode 3 – Le Via En Rose: Hospital porter Gaz oversteps his remit when he helps a patient rekindle his creativity.

Episode 4 – Homing: Desperate to earn the respect of his husband, Lomper risks everything to prove he is a success.

Episode 5 – Re-Homing: An unexpected friend opens Darren’s heart and mind to new possibilities.

Episode 6 – Welcome to the Job of your Dreams: When all hope is lost, Horse takes a stand.

Episode 7 – No Man Left Behind: Lost in the woods, Jean faces up to her problems and makes big decisions.