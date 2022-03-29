The hit film, which became one of Sheffield’s most famous exports in 1997, is returning for an eight-part TV series on Disney+ written by Simon Beaufoy and featuring the original cast including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson – with filming already underway.

New of the shock reprise has created a huge buzz in Sheffield and around the world since it was announced on Monday, as viewers look forward to seeing how time has treated the characters, not least young Nathan.

The cast of The Full Monty have reunited 25 years later for a new eight-part series on Disney+ being filmed in Sheffield and Manchester

But while most people can’t wait for the follow-up to hit our screens, some have questioned the wisdom of messing with a bona-fide classic.

One fan couldn’t contain her excitement, writing: “Yaaaay! Some great news amongst the doom n gloom.”

Another said ‘sounds brilliant, especially having the original cast too’, while a third commented ‘might pay for a month of Disney+ just to watch that’.

But others sounded a note of caution, with one woman writing: “OK but don’t ruin it… lol.”

One person commented: “With the list of stuff Disney acquired from Fox this wasn’t the one I would have expected to be revived.”

And another said: “Please stop re booting stuff have a fresh idea for goodness sake… are the writers and producers at Disney so rubbish that try can’t come up with their own ideas…?”

A lot has changed in Sheffield since The Full Monty took the cinematic world by storm, including the demise of Shiregreen Club where the iconic final scene was filmed, which didn’t escape people’s notice.

“Shame the Shiregreen WMC that was part of the films success had to close!” said one person, while another added ‘Shame Shiregeen WMC is closed down, awaiting housing development’.

There were also differing opinions about how kind the last 25 years have been to Sheffield, where the new series is being filmed, and to the cast.

One person said: “When the film was out it seemed every other week the lads in every other boozer would be dragged into doing a strip for a birthday or a charity do or some such... Now the local is a Co-op and you'd get cancelled for even uttering the phrase 'strip tease' in a bar. Progress...”

Another added: “So much has changed since the original. What are they going to say, still on the dole series? The film was a great one-off, don't spoil it by making a series.”

Disney says the new series will follow the original characters as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors, exploring the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

But the big question on everyone’s lips is will the cast be brave enough to bare all again.

One fan said: “The only way this will be better than the original is if the original cast take their clothes off, again!”