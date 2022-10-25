Filming began earlier this year for a new Disney+ series of The Full Monty, which is set 25-years after the iconic Sheffield-based film.

The original comedy released in August 1997 told the story of six unemployed men, who formed a male striptease act to earn money.

Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson have reunited to reprise their original roles.

So, let’s take a look at the awards and nominations received by The Full Monty film, it’s cast and crew:

Actors Paul Barber (L) and Hugo Speer (R), both of "The Full Monty", arrive for the 70th Annual Academy Awards 23 March in Los Angeles, Ca. AFP PHOTO/Hector MATA (Photo by HECTOR MATA / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

51st British Academy Film Awards

In April 1998, a month after being nominated, The Full Monty won the BAFTA Award for Best Film beating the likes of Titanic, Mrs Brown and L.A. Confidential.

At that same ceremony, Robert Carlyle, who played main character Gary Schofield, won Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Mark Addy, who played Dave Horsefall, was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role but lost out to his co-star Tom Wilkinson, who won the award for his role as Gerald Cooper.

The film, its cast and crew, received 11 nominations all together - including for Best Editing, Best Sound, Outstanding British Film and Best Direction.

70th Academy Awards

Anne Dudley, winner for Best Original Musical or Comedy Score for "The Full Monty", poses for photographers with the Oscar 23 March at the 70th Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

At the Academy Awards in March 1998, The Full Monty was nominated for four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score.

That same year, the latter was split into two categories; Dramatic and Musical or Comedy.

English composer Anne Dudley won the Oscar for the Best Original Musical or Comedy Score, for her work in The Full Monty.

4th Screen Actors Guild Awards

In March 1998, The Full Monty was nominated for and subsequently won one Screen Actors Guild Award.

The entire cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, beating the cast from Titanic, Good Will Hunting, L.A. Confidential, and Boogie Nights.

The award is credited to Mark Addy, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Deirdre Costello, Steve Huison, Bruce Jones, Lesley Sharp, William Snape, Hugo Speer, Tom Wilkinson, and Emily Woof.

US actor Richard Gere (L) congratulates English actor Mark Addy, who accepted the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture for the film "The Full Monty", during the 4th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards 08 March in Los Angeles. The film has also been nominated for best picture at this year's Academy Awards. (Photo credit should read HAL GARB/AFP via Getty Images)

1998 MTV Movie Awards

At the MTV Movie Awards in May 1998, Peter Catteaneo was nominated for and won the Best New Filmmaker award for The Full Monty.

Actors Mark Addy, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Steve Huison, Hugo Speer, and Tom Wilkinson were nominated as a collective for Best Dance Sequence.

However, their dance to You Can Leave Your Hat On lost out to Mike Myers’ dance in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

2nd Golden Satellite Awards

In February 1998, The Full Monty had the chance to win four Satellite Awards, but later walked away without winning any of their nominations.

The Full Monty was up against Deconstructing Harry, In & Out, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and As Good as It Gets for Best Musical or Comedy Film, with the latter taking home the award.

Robert Carlyle lost out on Best Actor in Musical or Comedy to Jack Nicholson of As Good as It Gets.

Meanwhile, Mark Addy lost out on Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Comedy to Rupert Everett of My Best Friend’s Wedding.

The Full Monty screenwriter Simon Beaufoy was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, but lost out to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who wrote Good Will Hunting.

55th Golden Globe Awards

The cast of "The Full Monty" strikes a pose during their arrival for the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA,18 January. "The Full Monty" is nominated for Best Motion Picture in the Comedy or Musical category. From L to R are: Hugo Spear, Mark Abbey, Steve Huison, Paul Barber and Tom Wilkerson. (Photo credit should read HAL GARB/AFP via Getty Images)

At the Golden Globe Awards in January 1998, The Full Monty was nominated for the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

However, the Sheffield-based film lost out to American film As Good As It Gets.

Other awards, nominations and accolades

The Full Monty won the award for Best Soundtrack at the 1998 Brit Awards, and won the award for Best Comedy Film at the British Comedy Awards in 1999, the British Film Institute asked 1,000 people from the industry to choose 100 films that were ‘”culturally British”.

The results went on to create the BFI 100 list of the greatest British films of the 20th century, where The Full Monty was ranked at number 25.