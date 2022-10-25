The Full Monty: as the cast reunites for a Disney+ series, we reveal the awards won by the original 1997 film
Ahead of the release of the new Disney+ series, we take a look at the success of The Full Monty film released in 1997
Filming began earlier this year for a new Disney+ series of The Full Monty, which is set 25-years after the iconic Sheffield-based film.
The original comedy released in August 1997 told the story of six unemployed men, who formed a male striptease act to earn money.
Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson have reunited to reprise their original roles.
So, let’s take a look at the awards and nominations received by The Full Monty film, it’s cast and crew:
51st British Academy Film Awards
In April 1998, a month after being nominated, The Full Monty won the BAFTA Award for Best Film beating the likes of Titanic, Mrs Brown and L.A. Confidential.
At that same ceremony, Robert Carlyle, who played main character Gary Schofield, won Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Mark Addy, who played Dave Horsefall, was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role but lost out to his co-star Tom Wilkinson, who won the award for his role as Gerald Cooper.
The film, its cast and crew, received 11 nominations all together - including for Best Editing, Best Sound, Outstanding British Film and Best Direction.
70th Academy Awards
At the Academy Awards in March 1998, The Full Monty was nominated for four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Score.
That same year, the latter was split into two categories; Dramatic and Musical or Comedy.
English composer Anne Dudley won the Oscar for the Best Original Musical or Comedy Score, for her work in The Full Monty.
4th Screen Actors Guild Awards
In March 1998, The Full Monty was nominated for and subsequently won one Screen Actors Guild Award.
The entire cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, beating the cast from Titanic, Good Will Hunting, L.A. Confidential, and Boogie Nights.
The award is credited to Mark Addy, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Deirdre Costello, Steve Huison, Bruce Jones, Lesley Sharp, William Snape, Hugo Speer, Tom Wilkinson, and Emily Woof.
1998 MTV Movie Awards
At the MTV Movie Awards in May 1998, Peter Catteaneo was nominated for and won the Best New Filmmaker award for The Full Monty.
Actors Mark Addy, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Steve Huison, Hugo Speer, and Tom Wilkinson were nominated as a collective for Best Dance Sequence.
However, their dance to You Can Leave Your Hat On lost out to Mike Myers’ dance in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.
2nd Golden Satellite Awards
In February 1998, The Full Monty had the chance to win four Satellite Awards, but later walked away without winning any of their nominations.
The Full Monty was up against Deconstructing Harry, In & Out, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and As Good as It Gets for Best Musical or Comedy Film, with the latter taking home the award.
Robert Carlyle lost out on Best Actor in Musical or Comedy to Jack Nicholson of As Good as It Gets.
Meanwhile, Mark Addy lost out on Best Supporting Actor in a Musical or Comedy to Rupert Everett of My Best Friend’s Wedding.
The Full Monty screenwriter Simon Beaufoy was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, but lost out to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who wrote Good Will Hunting.
55th Golden Globe Awards
At the Golden Globe Awards in January 1998, The Full Monty was nominated for the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
However, the Sheffield-based film lost out to American film As Good As It Gets.
Other awards, nominations and accolades
The Full Monty won the award for Best Soundtrack at the 1998 Brit Awards, and won the award for Best Comedy Film at the British Comedy Awards in 1999, the British Film Institute asked 1,000 people from the industry to choose 100 films that were ‘”culturally British”.
The results went on to create the BFI 100 list of the greatest British films of the 20th century, where The Full Monty was ranked at number 25.
In 2000, readers of Total Film magazine voted The Full Monty the 49th greatest comedy film of all time.