The Full Monty: as the cast reunite for a Disney+ series, we reveal films they’ve worked on since 1997 comedy
As the cast of The Full Monty reunite for a Disney+ series, we take a look at what they’ve been working on in recent years
Filming has begun for a brand new Disney+ series of The Full Monty, which is set 25-years after the iconic film.
Stars from the 1997 film have taken to the streets of Sheffield and Manchester to begin filming for the series, which is set to be released in 2024.
The likes of Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson have reunited to reprise their original roles.
Most Popular
The Disney+ series will look at their lives 25 years on - with a new cast set to play the children and grandchildren of the beloved characters.
We’ve already explored some of the filming locations around the Steel City - but what have the cast been up to in the 25 years since The Full Monty film made its debut?
Let’s take a look at what some of the cast have been doing, from Game of Thrones to soap operas.
Robert Carlyle - Gaz
Robert Carlyle played Gaz, the former steelworker, who decided to set up a striptease group to get money to pay child support.
The Glasgow-born actor starred in hit films including The World Is Not Enough, Angela’s Ashes, The Beach and 28 Weeks Later.
Prior to his role in The Full Monty, Robert was Begbie in Trainspotting - and in 2017, fans rejoiced as he joined Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and the rest of the original cast for the Trainspotting sequel.
Most recently, the 61-year-old played Ogilvy in BBC’s The War of the Worlds, and prime minister Robert Sutherland in Sky’s Cobra.
Mark Addy - Dave
Mark Addy played Dave, a former steelworker who became Gaz’ sidekick.
The Full Monty was Mark’s first major film role, however the York-born actor went on to star in The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, A Knight’s Tale, Robin Hood and Downton Abbey film.
Mark went on to achieve global stardom by playing Robert Baratheon in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones.
He was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role, despite only appearing in the first series.
The 58-year-old has also appeared in television series including Trollied, Atlantis and Remember Me, and White House Farm.
Paul Barber - Horse
Paul Barber played Horse, the oldest member of the striptease group.
After the 1997 film, the Liverpool-born actor went on to have a number of television roles including Coronation Street, Sinbad, Death in Paradise and Casualty.
In 2001, he and his The Full Monty co-star Robert Carlyle starred in Formula 51.
More recently, he starred in the 2019 festive film A Very British Christmas, and 2020 horror film The Small Hand.
Last year, the 71-year-old was cast in the television series Matchmakers, which is still in production.
Steve Huison - Lomper
Steve Luison played Lomper, the former steelyard security guard who became the first person to join the striptease group.
The Leeds-born actor has had a plethora of television roles including in Emmerdale, City Central, The Last Train, Dinnerladies, Coronation Street, The Royal Today, Casualty, and 4 O’Clock Club.
As for film roles, Steve appeared in The Runaways, Ana Begins, Chaos and Cadavers, and The Navigator.
Most recently, the 59-year-old was cast to play Captain Kynan in the futuristic film Brigantia, which is in pre-production.
Wim Snape - Nathan
William (Wim) Snape played Nathan, Gaz’s son.
The Sheffield-born actor has appeared in popular television soaps, including Emmerdale, Casualty and Coronation Street.
In 2019, he starred in BBC series Gentlemen Jack as William Bell.
Last year, the 37-year-old took on the role of Andy in comedy film Me, Myself and Di, and Peter Ingham in BBC series The Beaker Girls.
Tom Wilkinson - Gerald
Tom Wilkinson played Gerald, the former boss of Gaz and Dave.
The Wharfedale-born actor has appeared in multiple films including Shakespeare in Love, Rush Hour, The Patriot, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, In The Bedroom, Batman Begins, Valkyrie, and Burke and Hare.
As for television roles, he starred in HBO miniseries John Adams, US series The Kennedys, and ITV’s Belgravia.
Last year, the 74-year-old appeared in action film SAS: Red Notice, alongside Andy Serkis and Noel Clarke.