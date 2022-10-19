Filming has begun for a brand new Disney+ series of The Full Monty, which is set 25-years after the iconic film.

Stars from the 1997 film have taken to the streets of Sheffield and Manchester to begin filming for the series, which is set to be released in 2024.

The likes of Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson have reunited to reprise their original roles.

William Snape and Robert Carlyle do their stuff in the movie.

The Disney+ series will look at their lives 25 years on - with a new cast set to play the children and grandchildren of the beloved characters.

We’ve already explored some of the filming locations around the Steel City - but what have the cast been up to in the 25 years since The Full Monty film made its debut?

Let’s take a look at what some of the cast have been doing, from Game of Thrones to soap operas.

Robert Carlyle - Gaz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Robert Carlyle attends ABC's "Once Upon A Time" panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Robert Carlyle played Gaz, the former steelworker, who decided to set up a striptease group to get money to pay child support.

The Glasgow-born actor starred in hit films including The World Is Not Enough, Angela’s Ashes, The Beach and 28 Weeks Later.

Prior to his role in The Full Monty, Robert was Begbie in Trainspotting - and in 2017, fans rejoiced as he joined Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and the rest of the original cast for the Trainspotting sequel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, the 61-year-old played Ogilvy in BBC’s The War of the Worlds, and prime minister Robert Sutherland in Sky’s Cobra.

Mark Addy - Dave

Actors Mark Addy speaks onstage at the "Atlantis" panel discussion during the BBC America portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Mark Addy played Dave, a former steelworker who became Gaz’ sidekick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Full Monty was Mark’s first major film role, however the York-born actor went on to star in The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, A Knight’s Tale, Robin Hood and Downton Abbey film.

Mark went on to achieve global stardom by playing Robert Baratheon in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones.

He was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role, despite only appearing in the first series.

The 58-year-old has also appeared in television series including Trollied, Atlantis and Remember Me, and White House Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Barber - Horse

Actors Paul Barber (L) and Hugo Spear (R), both of "The Full Monty", arrive for the 70th Annual Academy Awards 23 March in Los Angeles, Ca. AFP PHOTO/Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Barber played Horse, the oldest member of the striptease group.

After the 1997 film, the Liverpool-born actor went on to have a number of television roles including Coronation Street, Sinbad, Death in Paradise and Casualty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2001, he and his The Full Monty co-star Robert Carlyle starred in Formula 51.

More recently, he starred in the 2019 festive film A Very British Christmas, and 2020 horror film The Small Hand.

Last year, the 71-year-old was cast in the television series Matchmakers, which is still in production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Huison - Lomper

Actor Steve Huison attends the Inside Soap Awards 2010 at Shaka Zulu on September 27, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Steve Luison played Lomper, the former steelyard security guard who became the first person to join the striptease group.

The Leeds-born actor has had a plethora of television roles including in Emmerdale, City Central, The Last Train, Dinnerladies, Coronation Street, The Royal Today, Casualty, and 4 O’Clock Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for film roles, Steve appeared in The Runaways, Ana Begins, Chaos and Cadavers, and The Navigator.

Most recently, the 59-year-old was cast to play Captain Kynan in the futuristic film Brigantia, which is in pre-production.

Wim Snape - Nathan

William (Wim) Snape played Nathan, Gaz’s son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield-born actor has appeared in popular television soaps, including Emmerdale, Casualty and Coronation Street.

In 2019, he starred in BBC series Gentlemen Jack as William Bell.

Last year, the 37-year-old took on the role of Andy in comedy film Me, Myself and Di, and Peter Ingham in BBC series The Beaker Girls.

Tom Wilkinson - Gerald

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Wilkinson attends the "Denial" premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tom Wilkinson played Gerald, the former boss of Gaz and Dave.

The Wharfedale-born actor has appeared in multiple films including Shakespeare in Love, Rush Hour, The Patriot, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, In The Bedroom, Batman Begins, Valkyrie, and Burke and Hare.

As for television roles, he starred in HBO miniseries John Adams, US series The Kennedys, and ITV’s Belgravia.

Advertisement Hide Ad