Sheffield retro: 17 pictures looking back at how the Manor Estate has changed over the years

Here are 17 pictures looking back at the Manor Estate ranging from the 1930s to the early noughties.

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

Do these images bring back good memories?

1. Post Office

The Manor Post Office and Fairleigh Ladies Hair Stylist pictured in 1981

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Kitchen crafts

Kitchen crafts are learned by pupils at the Manor Lodge School, City Road, in 1955

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Infants and Juniors

Standhouse School, Manor Estate, Infants & Juniors around 1932

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. First School

Manor Lodge First School pupils tend their seedlings on May 21, 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

