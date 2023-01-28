Here are 17 pictures looking back at the Manor Estate ranging from the 1930s to the early noughties.
Do these images bring back good memories?
1. Post Office
The Manor Post Office and Fairleigh Ladies Hair Stylist pictured in 1981
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Kitchen crafts
Kitchen crafts are learned by pupils at the Manor Lodge School, City Road, in 1955
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Infants and Juniors
Standhouse School, Manor Estate, Infants & Juniors around 1932
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. First School
Manor Lodge First School pupils tend their seedlings on May 21, 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers