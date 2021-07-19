Emergency services were called to Crookes Valley Park shortly before 7.30pm on Sunday, July 18, after reports of a man seen struggling in the water there.

Police said this morning that the underwater search team had sadly discovered a body just before midnight.

Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where a huge search was mounted on Sunday night for a man who had got into difficulty in the water

This morning the police cordon had been removed and three swimmers were seen in the lake at around 8am despite signs warning of the danger due to deep water.

One of the swimmers, who asked not to be named, said she had only heard this morning about what happened last night and felt there should be a bigger police presence in light of the incident.

She added that she normally swims in the water in the morning and ‘there’s been no problem’.

A sign beside the lake at Crookes Valley Park warning people of the danger

The lake has been a popular spot with open water swimmers and was busy with bathers attempting to cool off over the weekend despite warnings from Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue that it is unsafe to swim there.

Speaking last month, Councillor Alison Teal, executive member for parks and leisure, said there were too many risks, including the depth of around 30ft in the centre, the possibility of unknown objects under the surface, the water quality and limited views from the main road which could delay reporting of incidents.

She said that at the time ‘we strongly advise people in the park, at all times, to stay out of the water’.