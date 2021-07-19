Body found in Crookes Valley Park search

Officers have issued a statement this morning after being called to the scene last night. Police and Fire service officers were involved in the search, with a fire service boat involved.

It stated: “Emergency services were called to Crookes Valley Park at around 7.31pm last night (Sunday 18 July), after receiving calls that a man had got in to difficulty in the water.

“Sadly the underwater search team discovered a body just before midnight.

Crookes Valley Park last night

“Formal identification has not yet taken place.”

Police vehicles and four fire engines were last night stationed at the entrance to the park in Crookes Valley Road.

The public park, which has a large lake in its centre, was also sealed off to members of the public with blue police tape