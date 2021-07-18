Emergency services search for man who 'got into difficulty in water' at Sheffield park

Police said they were called to Crookes Valley Park at 7.31pm today, Sunday, July 18, to concerns that a man had ‘got into difficulty in the water’.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said at 9.30pm: “Multiple agencies responded, and are now doing everything they can to find him.”

She added: “Please avoid the area while the teams carry out their work.”

