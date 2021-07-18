Emergency services search for man who 'got into difficulty in water' at Sheffield park

Emergency services are desperately searching for a man who was seen struggling in the water at a Sheffield park.

By Robert Cumber
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 10:43 pm

Police said they were called to Crookes Valley Park at 7.31pm today, Sunday, July 18, to concerns that a man had ‘got into difficulty in the water’.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said at 9.30pm: “Multiple agencies responded, and are now doing everything they can to find him.”

She added: “Please avoid the area while the teams carry out their work.”

Emergency services at Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where a search was launched after a man got into difficulties in the water
Emergency vehicles were seen leaving the park at around 10pm but police have yet to confirm whether a body has been found.

