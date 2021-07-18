Emergency services search for man who 'got into difficulty in water' at Sheffield park
Emergency services are desperately searching for a man who was seen struggling in the water at a Sheffield park.
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 10:43 pm
Police said they were called to Crookes Valley Park at 7.31pm today, Sunday, July 18, to concerns that a man had ‘got into difficulty in the water’.
A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said at 9.30pm: “Multiple agencies responded, and are now doing everything they can to find him.”
She added: “Please avoid the area while the teams carry out their work.”