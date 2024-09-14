Summer in Sheffield: 25 of the best photos looking back at events including Tramlines, Euro 2024 and more

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 06:02 BST

It was a big summer in Sheffield, with some huge events bringing people together around the city.

The weather may not have been the most glorious but that didn’t stop Sheffielders partying as only they can.

From Tramlines 2024 to the Lowedges Community Festival and the Rock N Roll Circus, this photo gallery is our pick of the best images of crowds enjoying themselves.

England supporters can be seen cheering on the Three Lions at Sheffield’s Fan City, Gladiators star are shown out and about during breaks in filming for the new series at Utilita Arena Sheffield, and youngsters are pictured splashing about at Sheffield by the Seaside.

Those are just some of the events featured in these photos, which also capture the buzz generated as big names arrived in the city for the filming of an eagerly-anticipated new BBC drama series.

Do you see anyone you recognise in these crowd shots, and what was your highlight of summer 2024 in Sheffield?

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Tramlines Festival was a huge hit as it returned to a thankfully much less muddy Hillsborough Park in summer 2024. Fans of all ages enjoyed acts including headliners Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol and Jamie T

1. Tramlines Festival

Tramlines Festival was a huge hit as it returned to a thankfully much less muddy Hillsborough Park in summer 2024. Fans of all ages enjoyed acts including headliners Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol and Jamie T | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
More fans enjoying Tramlines Festival 2024

2. Tramlines Festival

More fans enjoying Tramlines Festival 2024 | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
This young music lover had the best view at Tramlines Festival 2024

3. Tramlines Festival

This young music lover had the best view at Tramlines Festival 2024 | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans enjoyed a day of football festivities in Hillsborough Park in June

4. Owls in the Park

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans enjoyed a day of football festivities in Hillsborough Park in June | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPhoto memoriessummer
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice