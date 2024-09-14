The weather may not have been the most glorious but that didn’t stop Sheffielders partying as only they can.

From Tramlines 2024 to the Lowedges Community Festival and the Rock N Roll Circus, this photo gallery is our pick of the best images of crowds enjoying themselves.

England supporters can be seen cheering on the Three Lions at Sheffield’s Fan City, Gladiators star are shown out and about during breaks in filming for the new series at Utilita Arena Sheffield, and youngsters are pictured splashing about at Sheffield by the Seaside.

Those are just some of the events featured in these photos, which also capture the buzz generated as big names arrived in the city for the filming of an eagerly-anticipated new BBC drama series.

Do you see anyone you recognise in these crowd shots, and what was your highlight of summer 2024 in Sheffield?

1 . Tramlines Festival Tramlines Festival was a huge hit as it returned to a thankfully much less muddy Hillsborough Park in summer 2024. Fans of all ages enjoyed acts including headliners Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol and Jamie T | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Tramlines Festival More fans enjoying Tramlines Festival 2024 | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Tramlines Festival This young music lover had the best view at Tramlines Festival 2024 | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales