Strictly Come Dancing: Sheffield's Dan Walker suffering as he prepares for tonight's live show

Former Football Focus presenter Dan, who lives in the city, takes part in the show tonight, as things get serious with the first public votes for who goes home.

He was joint fifth on the leaderboard last weekend, with scores carried over.

Yesterday, he revealed he had been feeling the effects of training for his pasodoble.

BBC handout photo of Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker who have been paired together for this year's BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. Issue date: Saturday September 18, 2021.

He said: “I woke up at 3am with cramp in both hamstrings. I am also experiencing permanent rump ache from the ‘paso push’. Double cramp attack!!!”

He said dance partner Nadiya Bychkova had told him he was not allowed to sing or smile like last week but he could grunt and howl.

Dan’s dance partner on the show, Ukrainian born-Nadiya, is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance.

Undated BBC handout photo of left to right) Nancy Xu, Rhys Stephenson, Katie McGlynn, Gorka Marquez, Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker during this year's BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing Launch Show. Issue date: Saturday September 18, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Strictly. Photo credit should read: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Dan settled in Sheffield after spending time as a student in the city, where he met his wife.

Dan has been a presenter on the BBC Breakfast show since 2016, replacing Bill Turnbull. He currently co-presents the programme from Monday to Wednesday with Louise Minchin.

Although originally from Crawley in Sussex, he moved to Sheffield for university aged 18, completing an undergraduate degree in history and a masters degree in journalism.

He took Nadiya to Prithiraj Restaurant on Tuesday evening, alongside his family.

Last week the BBC Breakfast host took Nadiya to City Limits on Penistone Road in Hillsborough to enjoy some dance training.

He is also said to have showed her around his home city afterwards, as well as introducing her to his wife and children, as he called her a ‘friend for life’ in a post on social media.

During the day they visited a local hairdressers – Capelli Hair on Hunters Bar – before having some food at his family home.

The first live show, which aired a week ago, saw Dan and Nafiya performing a Quickstep.

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday, October 2.