After last night's gales, it was said to be the Sheffield 'house that lost its roof'.

But today, The Star can reveal what really happened to a property on Newman Road which was today at the centre of a rumour that its roof had dramatically blown off in the night.

Pictures show the sight that confronted people passing the house today.

Motorists and pedestrians passing the property, near Wincobank, were shocked to see the roof had completely disappeared on the house when they saw it this morning.

But after The Star was asked, following Storm Isha, if we were aware of the house on Newman Road that had lost its roof, we went out to investigate.

We found a house with no roof, as suggested - but we also found a board in the side from a developer.

We asked the builders if the roof had been blown off - and they told us they had taken it down on Friday.

Muhammed Hussain, a director of Diwan Properties Ltd, the firm doing the work, confirmed it had been taken down before the winds came, but said there was concern over what could happen if they did not remove it before the forecast winds.

He said: "The house had a dangerous roof - the wood inside was rotting away and there was concern that it could have gone down with the weight the rafters took, so the decision was made to take if all off. It needed to go.