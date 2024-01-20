Former Sheffield school children have revealed the teachers who had an impact on them during their city schooldays

They say you never forget a good teacher.

And we have found out some of those who have made an impact in Sheffield over the years by asking city residents who they remember from their school days in the city.

We went out to ask residents who their favourite teachers were from their time at school here.

Picture shows youngsters at a Sheffield school. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Charles Bell, who went to Castle College, said: "I can remember the name of one of my teachers, Mrs Turner. She was amazing because she understood what I was going through early on about language, so she was so supportive. That was in 2008."

Adrienne Brooks said: "It was Ecclesall School and it was a long time ago, Mr Ellis was very nice, but there were lots of people."

Sarah Griffiths, who went to Hartley Brook Primary School, said: "My favourite teacher was Mr Trevethick. He was an old school, old fashioned teacher, who had the best interests of the kids at heart. I have fond memories of him."

Robert Wild, who went to Sheffield City Grammar, said: "It was Mr Sanderson. He was our form teacher, plus he was also the sports teacher. He was strict, but he was good."

Joan Murray, who went to Coleridge Wood school, said it was Mrs Slack. She said: "She was right easy going, She was really nice, you could go and talk to her, you could really talk to her about anything."

Neil Hall, a former pupil at Herries School, said: "My favourite teacher was Mr Arch, who was a chemistry teacher. He was a very nice man who treated you very well, and really didn't talk down to you. He was on your level. He was a very positive man. I quite enjoyed being taught by him."

Tony Hudson, who went to Hammerton county junior school, Darnall, said: "It was Mrs Meads. She was lovely, friendly, It was a junior school so she made an impact on our lives."

Karen Hudson, who went to Whitby Road School, in Darnall, said: "My favorite teacher was called Miss Fielding. A wonderful person, she was very caring, she was a very nice person. She loved all the children."

Other people have shared their views on our Facebook page.

Rebecca Siobhan said: "Mr Ian Hayes at Stocksbridge High school. I'm 51 now and have good memories of him teaching us and making us laugh. Lovely man...never forget him

Shirley Jeffcock said: "Mr Sherwood and Miss Campbell, needle work teacher and very best was spike (Mr Johnson). He loved all the kids and they loved him. He wrote a book too about the school Firth Park comp.

Daren Loxley agreed about Mr Trevethick at Hartley Brook, describing him as the best teacher ever. He said: "You'd be doing maths; he'd get bored and just pick his guitar up and get us all singing."

Linda Hodges said: "Miss.Sarson at Whitby Road. Firm but fair. A great teacher."

Jonathan Slater said: "Mr John Sherwood, Firth Park School

Shelley Vaughan said: "Mr Warwick ,Bluestone School , Norfolk Park."

Marie Lee said: "Miss Nettleship and Miss Ford. Bluestone School, Norfolk Park."

Patricia Jackson said: "Mr Bradley at Hucklow Road school, and Mr Firth at Hinde House."

Rachael Louise said: "Carter Lodge and City school Mr Madden and Mr John Stocks best teachers I remember well . Also Rainbow forge early days , infants was a long time ago Mr 'Man' Atkinson."

Dean Lowe said: "Mr Spreyer ( Ann’s Road ) early 70s"