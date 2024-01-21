Our gallery shows pictures of 14 people. If you recognise them all, you must be from Sheffield

There have been people from Sheffield who everyone knows.

For instance Alex Turner and Sean Bean are instantly recognisable figures around the world.

But there are some faces which are instantly recognisable by anyone who comes from Sheffield, but if you show their picture to someone outside the city, they may be left scratching their head as to who it is.

We have put a gallery together of 14 faces that most of us in the city will probably recognise.

While some of them are people we still see in the city frequently, some of them are no longer with us, yet despite that are still remembered by generations.

They come from all backgrounds, and include a couple of iconic figures from the city’s football clubs, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, who were familiar faces beyond just football fans.

Some will be recognised by people living beyond South Yorkshire.

But some are much more challenging for anyone who doesn’t hail from the city.

We think that if you find someone who recognises all 14 you can be pretty certain that they’re a Sheffielder.

How many do you recognise?

1 . Do you recognise all 14? If you find someone who recognises all 14 faces in this gallery, you can be pretty sure they're from Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Peace Perhaps Sheffield’s most notorious criminal, Charlie Peace's face is still well known in the city, even nearly 150 years after he was hanged for murder in. He baffled police up and down the country, while wooing the middle-classes with faux shows of sophistication. He spent much of his wild life a wanted man, using a host of disguises to evade detection from police. He features prominently in the city's emergency services museum. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Damian Williams Although he's not from the city, Damian Williams is a Sheffield icon as the star of the annual Lyceum pantomime in the city. He has starred in the production for nearly 20 years. He's recognised by a generations of families because of this. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales