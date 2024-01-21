You know someone is from Sheffield if they recognise all 14 of the people in these pictures
There have been people from Sheffield who everyone knows.
For instance Alex Turner and Sean Bean are instantly recognisable figures around the world.
But there are some faces which are instantly recognisable by anyone who comes from Sheffield, but if you show their picture to someone outside the city, they may be left scratching their head as to who it is.
We have put a gallery together of 14 faces that most of us in the city will probably recognise.
While some of them are people we still see in the city frequently, some of them are no longer with us, yet despite that are still remembered by generations.
They come from all backgrounds, and include a couple of iconic figures from the city’s football clubs, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, who were familiar faces beyond just football fans.
Some will be recognised by people living beyond South Yorkshire.
But some are much more challenging for anyone who doesn’t hail from the city.
We think that if you find someone who recognises all 14 you can be pretty certain that they’re a Sheffielder.
How many do you recognise?