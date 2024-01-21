News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Retro: 32 Photos transformed into colour for first time show life in the city in 1961

We have transformed 32 black and white pictures of Sheffield in 1961 into colour for the first time
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Jan 2024, 05:30 GMT

It was the year Sheffield saw its skyline transformed with the famous Park Hill flats.

It was also a year which saw Fred Trueman play cricket at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, and saw Sheffield Wednesday start to recover from by a coach crash the team suffered on Boxing Day the previous year.

That was 1961.

The reports and pictures of those memorable events in The Star were in black and white – we would not print the paper with colour pictures for around another 30 years.

But the world around us was still as bright and colourful as it is today.

However, modern technology now allows us to transform some of those pictures into colour. We have used pictures showing people and places, including West Street, Fargate and The Moor.

We have used technology to transform them and breathe fresh life into them.

It means you can now see them close to how they would have looked at the time, in a era before Joe Cocker had rocked Woodstock.

We have put together 32 pictures in gallery, which means you can now see these pictures in a way you never could before.

We have transformed black and white pictures from 1961, by bringing them into full colour for the first time

1. 1961 in colour

We have transformed black and white pictures from 1961, by bringing them into full colour for the first time Photo: Sheffield Newspaper

This beer stein helds 66 pints and is was said to be the largest in the world. It was at the Prince of Wales Hotel, Ecclesall Road, in February 1961 and the wife of the licensee, Mrs Cecil Clift (right) starts to fill it, helped by some of the bar staff. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Prince of Wales Hotel

This beer stein helds 66 pints and is was said to be the largest in the world. It was at the Prince of Wales Hotel, Ecclesall Road, in February 1961 and the wife of the licensee, Mrs Cecil Clift (right) starts to fill it, helped by some of the bar staff. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A new appliance for removing sludge from the 11,000 hydrant pits in the city was shown today at Sheffield Fire Station. Pictured left to right at the demonstration are Chief Fire Officer Mr Ben Jones, Assistant Chief Fire Officer S Lambert, Fire Brigade Committee Chairman Coun H Redgate and Mr J Mellor representing Yorkshire Patent Steam Wagon Company who made the appliance, July 11, 1961. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Fire service

A new appliance for removing sludge from the 11,000 hydrant pits in the city was shown today at Sheffield Fire Station. Pictured left to right at the demonstration are Chief Fire Officer Mr Ben Jones, Assistant Chief Fire Officer S Lambert, Fire Brigade Committee Chairman Coun H Redgate and Mr J Mellor representing Yorkshire Patent Steam Wagon Company who made the appliance, July 11, 1961. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Sheffield Auxiliary Fire Service gave an exhibition on the Moor and our picture shows young visitors trying their hand at one of the hoses into the portable dam, October 7, 1961. PIcture: Sheffield Newspapers

4. The Moor

The Sheffield Auxiliary Fire Service gave an exhibition on the Moor and our picture shows young visitors trying their hand at one of the hoses into the portable dam, October 7, 1961. PIcture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

