We have transformed 32 black and white pictures of Sheffield in 1961 into colour for the first time

It was the year Sheffield saw its skyline transformed with the famous Park Hill flats.

It was also a year which saw Fred Trueman play cricket at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, and saw Sheffield Wednesday start to recover from by a coach crash the team suffered on Boxing Day the previous year.

That was 1961.

The reports and pictures of those memorable events in The Star were in black and white – we would not print the paper with colour pictures for around another 30 years.

But the world around us was still as bright and colourful as it is today.

However, modern technology now allows us to transform some of those pictures into colour. We have used pictures showing people and places, including West Street, Fargate and The Moor.

We have used technology to transform them and breathe fresh life into them.

It means you can now see them close to how they would have looked at the time, in a era before Joe Cocker had rocked Woodstock.

We have put together 32 pictures in gallery, which means you can now see these pictures in a way you never could before.

1 . 1961 in colour We have transformed black and white pictures from 1961, by bringing them into full colour for the first time Photo: Sheffield Newspaper Photo Sales

2 . Prince of Wales Hotel This beer stein helds 66 pints and is was said to be the largest in the world. It was at the Prince of Wales Hotel, Ecclesall Road, in February 1961 and the wife of the licensee, Mrs Cecil Clift (right) starts to fill it, helped by some of the bar staff. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Fire service A new appliance for removing sludge from the 11,000 hydrant pits in the city was shown today at Sheffield Fire Station. Pictured left to right at the demonstration are Chief Fire Officer Mr Ben Jones, Assistant Chief Fire Officer S Lambert, Fire Brigade Committee Chairman Coun H Redgate and Mr J Mellor representing Yorkshire Patent Steam Wagon Company who made the appliance, July 11, 1961. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales