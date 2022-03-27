Eboney Jayne O’Brien appeared on the prime time programme last night, Saturday, March 26, when she performed as Amy Winehouse alongside two other singers also impersonating the Back to Black singer.

The mum-of-two from Southey Green explained how she had chosen to appear as Winehouse because ‘I absolutely love her’.

“Her voice is very twangy, very unique and I think she's so iconic because she's real, she's down to earth. She's perfect," she added.

Eboney Jayne O'Brien, from Southey Green, Sheffield, who appeared on the ITV talent show Starstruck as Amy Winehouse

Eboney had appeared when she was just 11 as Cher on Stars In Their Eyes Kids but told how a lot had changed since then, saying ‘I feel more confident, I feel I've grown as a person’.

She got some great feedback from the judges, including Doncaster actor and singer Sheridan Smith, who said: “A Sheffield girl. Don't stop singing because your voice was bang on.”

But sadly it was not to be for Eboney and the other two ‘Amys’, including 21-year-old Emily from Rotherham, who works with adults who have cerebral palsy.

They and the trios performing as Miley Cyrus and Justin Timberlake lost out to the Lionel Ritchies, with Phil securing a place in the final and the chance to win £50,000.

Eboney, who gave up singing aged just 14 to focus on being a mother after becoming pregnant for the first time, wasn’t too downhearted.

She said: “I’m happy. I had a really good night and the reaction’s been amazing. It was special to be able to watch the show with all my family and friends around me.

"I got some amazing comments from the judges and I was overwhelmed.”

Eboney also told how she and the other ‘Amys’, who she said were both lovely, have stayed in touch and plan to meet up for a coffee soon.