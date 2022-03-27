Antonia Mosby and Joshua Jackson’s achievement was made even the more special as they finished their epic undertaking on the weekend they celebrated Mother’s Day with Louise Jackson.

The siblings ticked off the final 5km of their target to run 100km each this month by taking part in the popular Rother Valley parkrun event yesterday, Saturday, March 26.

Together, stay-at-home-mum-of-two Antonia, of Bessacarr, Doncaster, and draughtsman Joshua, of the Waverley estate in Sheffield, have raised £3,500 for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Louise Jackson with her son Joshua Jackson and daughter Antonia Mosby, who have run 100km each during March to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, after Louise was diagnosed with incurable cancer

Louise told how she was incredibly proud of them both.

“They’ve worked so hard and I’m super proud of them. It’s just amazing,” she said.

Louise described how she was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago and thought she had beaten the disease after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but this year she was re-diagnosed with breast cancer and told the cancer had spread to her bones.

She said: "I’m having more radiotherapy. They’ve told me it’s incurable but they’re trying to stem it.

“For the time being, I’m fit, well and healthy and it was fabulous to be able to watch Antonia and Joshua complete their challenge.”