They descended on Arundel Gate as early as 8am before the 9.30am start time in the city centre to take part in the race, which featured participants from all over the country.

Mohamed Saleh from Sheffield crossed the finish line in one hour and nine minutes, just over three minutes slower than the record of one hour and six minutes set by Andrew Heyes from Hallamshire Harriers.

This was his first ever win since he started racing, he said, but stressed that he was just happy to able to complete the 13.1-mile route.

Runners setting off for Sheffield Half Marathon

The 24-year-old said: “I ran a lot of times but this is my first win since I started racing so I am really happy today to win the race.

"At the same time, I think whoever finished and crossed the finish line is a winner for me.

“The course is amazing. There was a lot of support around but the only thing is the course. It was a bit hilly and difficult but an enjoyable one.”

The women's title was taken by 39-year-old Sarah Lowery from Rotherham Harriers, who recorded one hour and 21 minutes, four minutes slower than the record set by Philippa Williams.

Female winners, first place Sarah Lowery (centre), second place Alice Daniel and third place Eleanor Baker.

She said: “It’s absolutely amazing. The crowds were fantastic all the way around, it was just incredible.

"It was a bit hillier than I remember but it’s nice to have a second half downhill.”

Eleanor Baker, who took first place in the Asda Foundation 10K last year in Sheffield, finished third in this half marathon.

The 17-year-old said: “I wasn’t expecting that massive hill because it goes up for ages, but you have to keep pacing up that hill.”

Runners crossing the start line

‘Amazing’ turnout

James Hartley, on the other hand, raced in a Spiderman costume and experienced the run in a distinctly 'tingly' manner in the name of charity.

He found the course tough but enjoyable, and wearing a costume on top of it added to his 'suffering'. He was raising funds for St Luke's Hospice.

Minions finishing the race

He said: “There were loads of lovely views and there was a lot of support all the way around. It was just fantastic.”

Sheffield Half Marathon is one of the biggest events of the year and sees thousands of runners taking to the city’s streets, while raising thousands of pounds for charity including the Children’s Hospital, Macmillan and St Luke’s.

This year’s event took place on Sunday, March 27, which coincided with Mother’s Day celebrations.

The race started and finished on Arundel Gate, and followed a circular route around the city, heading up Ecclesall Road towards Ringinglow and coming back towards Endcliffe Park.

There was also a fun run for children and families.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Gail Smith, who got the race underway, praised the participants who came out in their droves early in the morning and supported some amazing charities.

Almost crossing the finish line

She said: “It’s been absolutely amazing. The children have been so inspirational and very heartfelt but I admire everyone that gets up that early to come and run for Sheffield and the amazing charities that all of these young people and the adults are supporting today.”

A woman supporting her loved ones taking part in the race.

High spirited runners

Runners crossing the start line

Sheffield Lord Mayor Gail Smith flagging off the runners

Runners setting off the race

Runners crossing the start line

Massive support from the crowd

Children and their families taking part in Sheffield Fun Run.

A runner is being assisted by medical officers at the site

