Eboney Jayne O'Brien will compete in the latest episode of the new format, which has been described as a revamped version of the old nineties and noughties favourite Stars In Their Eyes, on Saturday, March 26, from 8.30pm-9.40pm.

The 27-year-old mum-of-two, from Southey Green, is under strict orders not to reveal which celebrity she will be performing as before the episode airs.

But she and two other singers will be transformed into the same musical icon and take to the stage together to compete against four other teams for a place in the final and the chance to win £50,000.

Eboney O'Brien, from Southey Green, Sheffield, is appearing on ITV talent show Starstruck

Eboney is no stranger to TV, having appeared aged 11 as Cher on Stars In Their Eyes Kids, presented by Cat Deeley.

She sang regularly in clubs around Sheffield during her childhood, as one of Stephanie King's Stars of the Future, before taking a break from performing when she had her first child.

She is now looking to relaunch her career and hoping Starstruck will be a springboard to bigger things.

Starstruck contestant Eboney O'Brien as a girl competing on Stars In Their Eyes Kids

"I’d been singing most of my life but I was only 14 when I got pregnant, and I stopped singing after that,” she said.

"I started again about three or four years ago, putting videos on Facebook at first and then doing gigs before I applied for Starstruck. Getting on the show is a dream come true.

“I want to continue singing and bring out my own music. I will just see where it takes me, but there are a lot of doors opening for me thanks to Starstruck.”

Eboney O'Brien, from Southey Green, Sheffield, with her daughters Mazie, 11, and Poppy-Anna, eight

She said her daughters Mazie, aged 11, and Poppy-Anna, eight, were ‘so excited’ about seeing their mum on TV, having been in the audience for the recording.

Eboney will actually be performing in Sheffield on the night the show airs. She is due to appear at St Cecilia’s in Parson Cross from 7.40pm but has been allowed to take a break during a live screening of the episode at the club.