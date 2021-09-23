The public transport provider has warned it is facing a lack of qualified drivers in the county.

Now, the firm is thanking the public for their “patience” while it recruits new drivers, but is warning of routes being cancelled in the meantime.

Stagecoach bus.

In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson said the firm would announce any cancellations on its Twitter account on @StagecoachYrks.

The spokesperson said: “Like many transport companies across the UK, we currently have a shortage of bus drivers in Yorkshire.

“Our teams are working really hard to minimise disruption but unfortunately we’re having to cancel some journeys.

“We're very sorry and appreciate your patience while we recruit and train more drivers.”

It also announced a string of “minor changes” to several services in Sheffield from September 26.

The affected services are:

Service 1, High Green - Batemoor

Service 2, Sheffield - Barnsley

Service 4, Sheffield - XPO Logistics

Service 52, Woodhouse - Hillsborough

Service 57, Sheffield - Stocksbridge

Service 73/74, Clowne - Crystal Peaks

Service 83/83A, Ecclesfield - Fulwood

Service 86, Chapeltown - Lowedges

Service 88, Ecclesfield - Bents Green

Service 120, Halfway - Fulwood

Additionally, the number 58, Hillsborough to Wharncliffe Side, and the M92, Hillsborough to Harley, will no longer be run by Stagecoach but by South Pennine Community Transport.