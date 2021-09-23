Stagecoach apologises ahead of cancelling journeys due to 'bus driver shortage' - and announces some changes in Sheffield
Stagecoach has apologised for ‘having to cancel some journeys’ in the future due to a shortage of bus drivers in Yorkshire.
The public transport provider has warned it is facing a lack of qualified drivers in the county.
CRIME: "Disgusting" South Yorkshire pervert filmed naked teenage girl with a hidden spy camera in a bathroom
Now, the firm is thanking the public for their “patience” while it recruits new drivers, but is warning of routes being cancelled in the meantime.
COURT: South Yorkshire teen accused of murder claims he only meant to scare drive-by shooting victim
In a statement yesterday, a spokesperson said the firm would announce any cancellations on its Twitter account on @StagecoachYrks.
The spokesperson said: “Like many transport companies across the UK, we currently have a shortage of bus drivers in Yorkshire.
“Our teams are working really hard to minimise disruption but unfortunately we’re having to cancel some journeys.
“We're very sorry and appreciate your patience while we recruit and train more drivers.”
Read More
It also announced a string of “minor changes” to several services in Sheffield from September 26.
The affected services are:
Service 1, High Green - Batemoor
Service 2, Sheffield - Barnsley
Service 4, Sheffield - XPO Logistics
Service 52, Woodhouse - Hillsborough
Service 57, Sheffield - Stocksbridge
Service 73/74, Clowne - Crystal Peaks
Service 83/83A, Ecclesfield - Fulwood
Service 86, Chapeltown - Lowedges
Service 88, Ecclesfield - Bents Green
Service 120, Halfway - Fulwood
Additionally, the number 58, Hillsborough to Wharncliffe Side, and the M92, Hillsborough to Harley, will no longer be run by Stagecoach but by South Pennine Community Transport.
The timetable will remain the same and Stagecoach tickets will be accepted on the service for the next 28 days.