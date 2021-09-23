Mohamed Issa Koroma, aged 24, was knifed in broad daylight on High Street on Friday, September 17, despite the best efforts of members of the public, police officers and paramedics to save him.

James Patrick Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday morning charged with his murder.

Mohamed Issa Koroma and floral tributes on High Street, Sheffield, close to where he was stabbed to death

He has not yet been required to enter a plea but a provisional trial date of March 2022 has been set.

Yesterday, council leader Terry Fox offered his condolences to Mr Koroma’s loved ones, saying: “Mohamed’s death is just horrendous – I can’t imagine what this young man’s family and friends are going through.

“My thoughts are with them and the wider community, who I know will be deeply affected by this attack. Investigations are still taking place, and this is now with the courts.

“We will continue to assist the police and the community and will provide support however we can. The police are appealing for information – please, if you know anything at all, get in touch with them.”

Mr Koroma, a food bank volunteer, is believed to have been shopping in the city centre when he was attacked.

A friend who paid tribute to him described him as a “shining light” who “focused on making other people happy”.

Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 585 of September 17.