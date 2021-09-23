Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 15 how Richard Sage, aged 49, was caught after police had been investigating intelligence that the defendant’s internet protocol address had been linked to the viewing of indecent images.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said: “That address was the defendant’s address. On July 18, 2017, officers attended with a view to effecting an arrest. They were sent to Mr Sage’s employment address where he was arrested in relation to indecent images of children.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how police caught a pervert who had rigged a spy camera in a bathroom and filmed a naked teenage girl without her knowledge.

“And on arrest his comments were, ‘I may have stumbled across indecent images of children when looking at porn. I’m of no risk to children. There is a million miles difference between looking at something and doing something’.”

Mr Jones added police also looked for originally-sourced images and found recordings made in a bathroom and it was discovered he had rigged a spy camera which had filmed a teenage girl without her knowledge.

Footage showed the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, having a bath and engaging in sexual activity with her boyfriend.

Sage pleaded guilty to four counts of making indecent images of a child including downloaded images of children on or before July, 2017, and he admitted one count of voyeurism from between November, 2011, and July, 2017.

Kate Silverton, defending, said while some of the images were produced they were neither distributed or shared in any way and nor was that ever his intention.

Ms Silverton added Sage stopped this conduct by his own volition and he has shown remorse.

She said: “He has demonstrated remorse and shown some insight and he’s used the word ‘disgusting’ to describe himself and he has taken steps to address his conduct.”

Judge Sarah Wright told Sage, of Snailsden Way, Mapplewell, Barnsley: “This was clearly for your perverted sexual gratification. It clearly took a great deal of planning.”

She sentenced Sage - who will be subject to the Sex Offenders Register - to two years of custody suspended for two years with a rehabilitation activity requirement.