South Yorkshire teen accused of murder claims he only meant to scare drive-by shooting victim

Sheffield Crown Court has heard during a trial how the teenager, another youth and three young men have denied murder after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting following an alleged gang dispute.

The teenager, who is now aged 17, and the other youth, now aged 16, were in a Jaguar car with Ryan Nisbet, Jack Parkes and Joe Paul Anderton, on Wath Road, Mexborough, about 4.24pm, on January 11, with a shotgun when Lewis Williams was shot in his head and neck and died, according to prosecuting barrister Stephen Wood QC.

Pictured is deceased 20-year-old Lewis Williams who suffered fatal gunshot wounds on Wath Road, Mexborough, during an alleged murder.

Mr Wood claims they had been looking for Lewis Williams because he was a rival gang member.

The 17-year-old told the jury on September 20 and 21 his family had been targeted by the Pitsmoor Shotta Boys and after he had been given a “slam-gun” he had been told it had an empty cartridge and would only make a bang and would not fire any shot.

He said he had not been in a gang and he had only meant to scare those in the street and he had not intended to cause serious harm.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

The 17-year-old accepts discharging a firearm but denies murder because he believed the weapon could only discharge empty cartridges. He denies possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The girlfriend of another youth, now aged 17, told police she was at his home in the early hours of January 11 when her boyfriend’s cousin, who is the 17-year-old accused of murder, had a shotgun and she claimed her boyfriend grabbed her as his cousin warned her not to say anything.

But the 17-year-old accused of murder denies being at his cousin’s and denies possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after this alleged incident.

Mr Wood also claimed during the morning of January 11, the 16-year-old had been driving an Audi with the 17-year-old cousins and Mr Anderton when they trapped a teenage associate of 20-year-old Lewis Williams on the street before he was allegedly assaulted by two of the males.

The court heard this youngster had later been with Lewis Williams and someone else during the shooting.

Mr Wood said the 16-year-old was also seen driving a Jaguar to Clayfield View where two males threw bricks at a property before the shooting.

The 17-year-old, of Mexborough – accused of murder – has pleaded guilty to causing damage and to the assault.

Ryan Nisbet, 20, of Springwood Road, Hoyland, Barnsley, denies causing damage, murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Jack Parkes, 21, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, denies murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life but admits causing damage.

The 16-year-old, from London, denies assault, causing damage, murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mr Anderton, 18, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster, denies causing damage, murder and possessing the firearm with intent to endanger life. But he pleaded guilty to the assault.

The other 17-year-old, also of Mexborough, pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear in relation to his girlfriend but he pleaded guilty to the street assault.