Shocked Owls fans plan moving tribute after beloved Sheffield Wednesday fan Tim Rowson's tragic death at 33
Tim Rowson, originally from Sheffield, died after collapsing while playing football near Nottingham late last month, leaving his family devastated by the loss of a father, son and fiance.
Now fans hope to arrange a minute’s applause for former Silverdale School pupil Tim, when the club play Burnley at Hillsborough on Saturday.
An appeal has gone out on social media asking fans to applaud Tim, who worked in recruitment, and was a lifelong Owls fan.
Tim has been playing for a team in Nottingham, called Ravenshead FC in recent years.
And the team has paid tribute to Tim. The weekend after his death last month, they postponed all the clubs games at all age levels out of respect.
The club, who Tim had been playing for since 2020, said in a message on social media that everyone involved with the team was devastated by the sad news of his death.
The said: “Tim’s infectious and charismatic personality lit up every changing room he stepped in, always setting a positive and energetic mood through his brilliant sense of humour. You couldn’t help but smile and laugh in Tim’s company.
“As well as being a larger than life character, Tim also wanted to help make Ravenshead FC become a better football club. He used his creative skills to set up our first ever online club shop and revitalised the club crest, which is still in use today.
“He contributed to various fundraising events and was a design force behind our social media posts. Always vocal at training, matches or on club WhatsApp groups, he simply wanted to make a difference.
“Tim was a big part of our club and we will never forget him. We will announce plans to remember Tim appropriately in the future.”
“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers at this difficult time go out to Mia, his fiancée, with whom he shared a brilliant life with, as well as Tim’s family and friends.
“We can only imagine what they are going through and the club stands with them and will support in any way we can.”
