Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans are set to pay tribute to a 14-year-old girl after her tragic sudden death.

Devastated loved ones are trying to arrange a minute's applause from fans at the Owls' South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham on October 29, in memory of teenager Daisy Young, whose mum and grandfather are both Hillsborough season ticket holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her devastated family found Daisy unresponsive in her room at the family home in Hoyland, Barnsley, on Thursday, just 40 minutes after she had been recording Tik Tok videos. She had been poorly recently, having suffered from a viral infection.

Daisy Young, pictured just a few weeks ago. Picture: Jane Young

She was rushed to hospital, but the medical teams were unable to bring her round. Doctors are still trying to establish a cause of death.

Now there are plans for two separate tributes to her.

The first will be on October 21, this Saturday, when there will be a balloon release in her memory near her home in Hoyland. The balloons will be released at 6pm in the area known locally as the family shop and field, near West Street. All are welcome to attend.

That will be followed by the planned tribute at the Owls home match against Rotherham, with plans for a minute's applause after 14 minutes of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad Jane and Chris Young are on opposite sides of Sheffield's football divide.

Mum Jane, who along with her dad Paul Ogden is an Owls season ticket holder, said: "I'm a Wednesday fan, and Chris is a Blade. Daisy took the mick out of both of us over the years, but she loved seeing both teams doing well. She was happy to see both promoted.

"She would have loved to get a minute's applause at the match."

United fan Chris has even agreed to wear an Owls shirt on the day to support the minute's applause, which will be printed with the message: "Forever 14."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daisy was one of nine brothers and sisters, and loved singing and dancing. She was a fan of the X Factor singer James Arthur. She used to enjoy filming herself on TikTok.