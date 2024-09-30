Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of the West Bromwich Albion (WBA) fan who died during the match against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The death was confirmed by both clubs on Saturday evening (September 28) after paramedics were seen offering medical assistance to a man who was seated in the West Bromwich Albion end during the first half of the match.

WBA has since named the man as 57-year-old Mark Townsend, following contact with his family.

A statement released by the club said: “Mark, a 57-year-old Birmingham Road End season-ticket holder, passed away on Saturday following a medical emergency during the club’s game at Sheffield Wednesday.

“The thoughts of all at the club remain with Mark’s family at this desperately sad time.”

Players and fans from across the footballing world have sent support to West Bromwich Albion and to Mark's brother Steve, whose emotional tweet describing his heartbreak has been seen by more than 1 million people.

It read: “My heart is truly broken. My son had to watch my brother pass away and lose an uncle, and is left with those memories.

“I have had to break the news to my parents and his wife. My brother loved the baggies, he was my best mate and going to a game will never be the same.”

A GoFundMe page has since been launched by Sheffield Wednesday supporter Scott Cain, and has raised more than three times the £500 target, thanks to donations from over 140 people.

The page reads: “On behalf of all football fans my heart is broken for the family and friends in this horrendous situation and I would just like to try and raise as much money as possible for the family at this sad time.”

It adds: “Football has no colours in times like this.”

WBA will pay tribute to Mark Townsend during the Championship fixture against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on Tuesday, October 1. Players will wear black armbands, and invite fans to join a 57th-minute applause.

To donate to the fundraiser, please visit: https://gofund.me/bc67bf52