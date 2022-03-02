The fund for refugees, set up by The Daily Mail, surpassed £2 million on February 28 - after a British firm with business partners trapped in Ukraine donated £250,000 to the appeal.

Peak Scientific made the extraordinary sum as Palin and Dame Judi Dench became the latest high-profile supporters of their appeal.

Monty Python star Palin said: “This war is outrageous. Please support the Daily Mail's campaign and help the people of Ukraine any way you can.”

Michael Palin said the war in Ukraine is 'outrageous'

The 79-year-old, who was born and raised in Ranmoor, received a knighthood in the 2019 New Year Honours.

According to the United Nations, nearly 800,000 Ukrainians have become refugees.

Their escape comes as footage from areas like Kharkiv shows intense bombardment as Russia appears to be intensifying its city-level attacks.

During Prime Minister's Questions today, Boris Johnson said that bombing people “in my view already fully qualifies as a war crime”.

Below are some of the places in Sheffield and South Yorkshire where you can donate clothes and other items for Ukrainians.

Fletcher’s Waste Management:

The company, head office based in Darnall, Sheffield, is collecting clothes, blankets and other items.

Henryk Matysiak’s Ukraine Collection:

Henryk is a retired firefighter from Barnsley, and he is looking for donations of clothes and supplies to send to Ukrainians fleeing to Poland.

Doncaster Polish Community: