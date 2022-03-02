Fletcher’s Waste Management:

The company, head office based in Darnall, Sheffield, is collecting clothes, blankets and other items for Ukrainians fleeing to Poland.

They are collecting nappies, baby formula and food, blankets and towels, clothing, sanitary products and hygiene products, non-perishable foods, candles, chocolates and sweets and pet food.

Olenovka, Ukraine. On February 25th, we responded to urgent water needs, providing over 16,000 litres of drinking water in Olenovka village in Donbas in the east. Credit: Svitlana Kuznetsova/ ICRC

They plan to deliver the donations on Friday, March 11 when team members will be driving to Poland to deliver as many supplies as possible.

If you wish to donate, the drop off point is Fletchers Waste Management, Clement Works, Clement Street, Darnall, Sheffield, S9 5EA.

Henryk Matysiak’s Ukraine Collection:

Henryk is a retired firefighter from Barnsley, and he is looking for donations of clothes and supplies to send to Ukrainians fleeing to Poland.

He is also looking for volunteers to help in the day-to-day help of the collection, donations, transport, fueling and storage as he looks to collect as much as possible to help Ukrainians.

He is hoping to bring as many items together as possible before transporting them to Poland. He has set up seven drop off points, in Sheffield and Barnsley, where people are encouraged to bring supplies they are willing to donate.

More information on Ryk’s collection and drop off points can be found on his Facebook page.

Doncaster Polish Community:

The town’s Polish residents are encouraging anyone who can to donate clothes and supplies which will be shipped out to help thousands of Ukrainians fleeing to Poland.

They are taking any supplies which can be shipped off, however, they will stop taking donations after Thursday when they will be shipping the donations out to Warsaw in Poland.