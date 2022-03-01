The asylum seeker, who did not want to be identified, said she left her homeland in 2018 because she could no longer bear Putin's aggression against the people.

And she has been left feeling helpless as she witnesses her own country's brutality against innocent civilians in Ukraine.

Her background as a disability rights and LGBT activist also compelled her to leave Russia as the Soviet nation is known for its anti-gay policies.

More than half a million people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since Russia invaded, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

But her hatred towards Putin has existed since she was little, she said, and she always 'knew Putin wanted' to gain control in Ukraine.

Ukraine, which shares a border with Russia, used to be part of the Soviet Union but became an independent country in 1991.

She said: "It’s terrible. I knew Putin wanted (war). It was obvious. It’s one of the reasons why I left Russia. He will not stop. Someone must stop him.

"I believed Putin. I thought he wanted to make Russia like other European countries. I thought Russia would be like the UK, US or any western European country. He lied.

"He said on TV he wanted to have a good relationship with the West and I really believed that...what he is doing now is a complete disaster...I think it will be worse for several years."

She said she now feels worried for her family back home, especially her 19-year-old nephew who might be sent to war.

She said: "He wanted to go to anti-war protests. All of my family members are against this war. I told them before to leave Russia before the war started because it's not safe to be there, but they didn't want to leave."

She also said she would donate money to the Ukrainian troops.

Russia is continuing its invasion of Ukraine, despite rising international pressure resulting in a war crimes investigation and sanctions that have crippled its economy.

According to Ukraine's government, at least 350 civilians have been murdered during the invasion, including 14 children, and more than half a million people have fled the country.