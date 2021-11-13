Sheffield’s Dan Walker reveals pre-show preparation for Strictly Come Dancing - including fake tan and food
Sheffield’s Dan Walker has revealed his pre-show preparation for Strictly Come Dancing – including lots of fake tan and a strange food combination.
Posting on Twitter this morning ahead of week eight of the popular show, BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan, from Sheffield, revealed that he spent last night eating out while coated in fake tan.
Posting a picture, he joked: “I do love Strictly but I will never get used to spending Friday nights with this strangely brown fella.”
He then used the Twitter hashtags #Tanarama #BrownTown #DontWorryItWashesOff.
Read More
His photo also revealed his food choice for the night - nachos and soup...served together.
“Yes I did have soup and nachos,” he added with a smiley emoji.
Dan and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova are dancing an American Smooth routine tonight.
Despite suggesting last week that he was “still the favourite to go home,” Dan was voted in for another week and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam Peaty left the show.