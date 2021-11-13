Posting on Twitter this morning ahead of week eight of the popular show, BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan, from Sheffield, revealed that he spent last night eating out while coated in fake tan.

Posting a picture, he joked: “I do love Strictly but I will never get used to spending Friday nights with this strangely brown fella.”

He then used the Twitter hashtags #Tanarama #BrownTown #DontWorryItWashesOff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova are preparing for Strictly Come Dancing tonight (Guy Levy/ BBC)

His photo also revealed his food choice for the night - nachos and soup...served together.

“Yes I did have soup and nachos,” he added with a smiley emoji.