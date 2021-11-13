The TV presenter from Sheffield, who has proven a fan favourite for the city, was adorned with his first ‘9’ of the season from Anton Du Beke after gliding across the dance floor with an American Smooth routine.

But for all his efforts, his was stung by the forever-critical Craig Revel Horwood, who dismissed BBC Breakfast showman with a ‘4’.

“It lacked any feeling,” said the acerbic judge, to boos from the audience. “No style throughout the whole thing. This should be really ‘styled out’ and it wasn’t.

"There was no swing and sway – it wasn’t for me.”

“Well I think it was your best dance yet,” countered judge Motsi Mobuse, who gave Dan an ‘8’.

‘Dapper Dan’ and his professional partner Nadiya Bychcova came out swinging on Saturday’s show (November 13) to an American smooth set to Roger Miller’s King of the Road.

The Sheffield favourite was decked out in a black tailcoat and cane with a Fred Astaire charm as he and Nadiya pulled off a string of brave, sweeping lifts.

Judge Anton was notably speechless and struggled to put words to how much he enjoyed the performance.

"I wanted Dan the Man and I got Dan the Dancer,” said Anton. “You took off! Your hold is amazing.”

After a moment of flustering, Anton summarised: "Dan – good man yourself.”

"We asked you a few weeks ago to shift your butt, move, and you did that,” said judge Shirley Ballas.

"Give yourself permission to enjoy it Dan because you sure are representing all the men who never danced.”

In fact, Motsi, Anton and Shirley awarded Dan and Nadiya a total of 25 points together, setting them up for one of their highest scores of the season – if not for Craig’s damning score of ‘4’.

It means the pair earned a total of 29, placing them second to last in this week’s ranking.

In his post dance interview, an nevertheless ecstatic cheekily said “thanks Craig” during the scoring.

He also turned to Nadiya for feedback, asking: “Were the lifts alright?”

"I loved the lifts,” said his partner. “I mean, I’ve been the highest I’ve ever been in a lift and it felt safe.”

A clearly excited Dan said: “Can I just say - I feel very passionately that dancing on this programme, it’s got to be for people who have never danced before. There are brilliant people out there, the people who are trained and professionals – but the whole world for this has opened up for me in the past few weeks.

"Nadiya has taken me by the hand and said ‘come out here, I know you’re worried but I can make you smile and when you smile people, smile with you’ and that's a whole new language I’ve learned the last few weeks and I’ve absolutely loved it.”

It was a good night for many dancers, including a perfect ‘40’ for Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.