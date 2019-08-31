Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle praised over 'care home wine bar'
A new wine bar opened by Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle inside a city care home has been praised as a 'great idea' by Star readers.
The former England winger, who lives in Dore, opened the bar at Chapel Lodge Care Home in Chapeltown a couple of weeks ago.
The tastefully decorated bar has glass tables, high chairs and loungers and can accommodate a buffet.
A number of Star readers have praised the care home for the move and took to Facebook to make their opinions known.
Dan Coyle said: "Cheers to each and everyone of you."
Donna Corke added: "Well done to all involved, this is awesome."
Lynn Stow posted: "What a brilliant idea."
Chris Rogers described it as a "great idea" and added: "Flagship care home - you should be proud to work there, well done to everyone."
One of the first users was care home resident Harold Schofield who threw a party for his family and friends on the occasion of his 90th birthday.
Senior carer Amy Lee said the residents were ‘loving it’ and added; "The residents are really enjoying it - it has had so much use already.
“We had a CQC inspection which we passed so the manager decided to do the home up so now we have a wine bar upstairs and a fancy new diner downstairs.”
Customers are asked to play a small charge for drinks and snacks just to keep the bar stocked up but the bar is not a profit making venture.
The bar was opened by Chris Waddle after care home managers got in touch with the Geordie football legend and he was only too happy to oblige.
Amy said: "He loved it and thought it was a great idea."
Future plans for the home include a luxury room which can be used by residents or their families with the renovations aimed at giving them a sense of normality in unfamiliar surroundings.
In a glittering club career, Waddle played for Newcastle, Spurs, Sheffield Wednesday and Marseille.
He also played 62 times for England, scoring six goals.