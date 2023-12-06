Carlton Palmer announces plans to leave Sheffield, after living in since playing for Sheffield Wednesday in the 90s

Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer says he is going to leave Sheffield after over 30 years.

The 58-year-old ex Owls star, who remained in Sheffield after retiring from football, says he plans to move to Portugal.

He announced on social media: "Being away in the great weather has made me realise it’s time to move on.

"We are going to move to Portugal. I love the UK. Christmas is my favourite time of the year but after that, done miserable and depressing. I am out."

Sheffield United legend Brian Deane replied to Carlton's comments in support.

The former Blades said: "Great decision Carlton, really happy for you, I think there are a lot of people from our era thinking the same."

He said it was good to see someone with the courage to to it.

Dozens more fans and well wishers expressed their support for him online.

One Owls fans told him: "A good choice, other than family and Wednesday there’s nothing much here for me!"

Carlton first came to Sheffield in 1989, signing for the Owls while they were in the top tier of football, for a then-massive £750,000. He played in midfield in one of the greatest teams to have represented the club since the 1930s.

He also won 18 caps for England.

He captained the side in their 1993 FA Cup final appearance against Arsenal, but sadly missed their 1991 League Cup Final victory over Manchester United due to suspension.