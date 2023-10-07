They are the great and good of Sheffield, whose contribution to the city is honoured outside Town Hall.

Some of the most famous people in Sheffield have been honoured over the years with ‘Sheffield Legend’ stars, steel plaques set into the pavement outside Town Hall near the top of Fargate.

Names already there include the football legend Gordon Banks, Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill, the band Def Leppard, and the singer Joe Cocker.

But who should be the next name added to that list of the city’s great and good? We have gone out to find out who the public in Sheffield feel should join them.

And the people have come back with a rich and varied selection that they feel deserve the hour.

Here, we list the names that people on the streets of Sheffield wanted to see nominated.

John Burkhill Bill Clarke, from Birley, nominated John Burkhill, Sheffield's 'man with the pram' charity fundraiser. He said: "He's done a lot for charity and done it over a number of years. He's raised £1 million and he's still out more or less every day collecting. Good luck to him." Picture: Marisa Cashill, National World

Carlton Palmer Ann Girdham, of Chapeltown, suggested the former Sheffield Wednesday star Carlton Palmer. She said: "One of the people I can think about is a Sheffield Wednesday player, Carlton Palmer. Everyone knew about him back in the day, he was very well known."