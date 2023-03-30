News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer issues 'mystery' heart scare update as he praises Royal Hallamshire

Carlton Palmer has issued an update following a heart scare during the Sheffield Half Marathon which left him in hospital.

By Robert Cumber
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:53 BST

The former Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder was taken to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital after suffering what he said was suspected to be a small heart attack during the race on Sunday, though he still managed to complete his home city course in a highly respectable 2 hours and 9 minutes.

The 57-year-old announced yesterday evening via Twitter that he has now been discharged, with medics none the wiser as to what caused his heart to ‘play up again’ over the weekend. Back in 2016, he required a life-saving five-hour operation for a heart condition, which he described at the time as a 'bolt from the blue'.

Tweeting on Wednesday evening, he said: “Great news. I have been discharged and I am back at home. Thank you to all the staff at the #hallamshirehospital. Tests have all come back negative, so it remains a mystery (as) to what occurred. Further tests are to be done. Thank you for all your kind messages.”

Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer has shared the good news that he has been discharged from Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack during the Sheffield Half Marathon. He thanked staff at the hospital who looked after him during his stay.
Carlton Palmer, who played for the Owls between 1989 and 1994, clocking up 205 appearances before returning for a loan spell in 2001, was forced to cancel a trip to Portugal with his wife Lucy Kirkby-Palmer as he was kept in hospital for tests and observations.

Lucy, who also ran the half marathon, jokingly scolded him, telling him he was ‘not in my good books for carrying on running after a 230 heart rate’. Messages of support are continuing to pour in from some of football’s biggest names, including former Saints great Matt Le Tissier, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour and the former Everton and England midfielder Peter Reid, who went on to manage Manchester City, Sunderland and Leeds United.

The news has united both sides of Sheffield’s footballing community, with Owls and Blades fans alike wishing Carlton Palmer a speedy recovery. Palmer, who also played for clubs including West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Southampton and Nottingham Forest, is believed to have suffered the heart attack during the first mile of the half marathon, in which thousands of runners took part and a new record was set.

