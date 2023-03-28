Celebrities have lined up to wish Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer well after his heart attack at the weekend.

He was running the race in his home city with his wife, Lucy, and is believed to have suffered the attack during the first mile. But he continued and clocked up a time of just over 2 hours and 9 minutes before being taken to hospital, where he was kept in for observations and tests.

A number of celebrities have taken to Twitter to wish Carlton a speedy recovery after his scare.

Carlton Palmer

Ex-Southampton FC footballer Francis Benali posted: “Hope you’re ok CP. Take care.”

Former England international Gary Stevens added: “Wishing you a full recovery Carlton” and former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, who posted: “Get well soon pal, rest up and best wishes.”

Former footballer and renowned pundit Chris Kamara wrote: “I’m not the best person to talk to about ignoring stuff Carlton but carrying on running a 10k with heart palpitations are you sure! But glad you are ok.”

Queens Park Rangers, West Ham United and Manchester City, Trevor Sinclair, wrote: “Hope you’re ok CP.”

Carlton was capped 18 times for his country at senior level.