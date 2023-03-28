The 57-year-old ex-midfielder and England international, who played for the Owls between 1989 and 1994, suffered a heart attack while he was running the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday.
He was running the race in his home city with his wife, Lucy, and is believed to have suffered the attack during the first mile. But he continued and clocked up a time of just over 2 hours and 9 minutes before being taken to hospital, where he was kept in for observations and tests.
A number of celebrities have taken to Twitter to wish Carlton a speedy recovery after his scare.
Ex-Southampton FC footballer Francis Benali posted: “Hope you’re ok CP. Take care.”
Former England international Gary Stevens added: “Wishing you a full recovery Carlton” and former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, who posted: “Get well soon pal, rest up and best wishes.”
Former footballer and renowned pundit Chris Kamara wrote: “I’m not the best person to talk to about ignoring stuff Carlton but carrying on running a 10k with heart palpitations are you sure! But glad you are ok.”
Queens Park Rangers, West Ham United and Manchester City, Trevor Sinclair, wrote: “Hope you’re ok CP.”
Carlton was capped 18 times for his country at senior level.
He began his career at West Bromwich Albion before signing for Sheffield Wednesday. He also played for Leeds United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City. He returned to Hillsborough in 2001 in a loan move.