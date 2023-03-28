News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
2 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
4 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
4 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
4 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
5 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Carlton Palmer: Celebrities line up to wish Sheffield Wednesday legend well after heart attack

Celebrities have lined up to wish Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer well after his heart attack at the weekend.

By Claire Lewis
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:46 BST

The 57-year-old ex-midfielder and England international, who played for the Owls between 1989 and 1994, suffered a heart attack while he was running the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday.

He was running the race in his home city with his wife, Lucy, and is believed to have suffered the attack during the first mile. But he continued and clocked up a time of just over 2 hours and 9 minutes before being taken to hospital, where he was kept in for observations and tests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of celebrities have taken to Twitter to wish Carlton a speedy recovery after his scare.

Most Popular
Carlton Palmer
Carlton Palmer
Carlton Palmer

Ex-Southampton FC footballer Francis Benali posted: “Hope you’re ok CP. Take care.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former England international Gary Stevens added: “Wishing you a full recovery Carlton” and former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, who posted: “Get well soon pal, rest up and best wishes.”

Former footballer and renowned pundit Chris Kamara wrote: “I’m not the best person to talk to about ignoring stuff Carlton but carrying on running a 10k with heart palpitations are you sure! But glad you are ok.”

Queens Park Rangers, West Ham United and Manchester City, Trevor Sinclair, wrote: “Hope you’re ok CP.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carlton was capped 18 times for his country at senior level.

He began his career at West Bromwich Albion before signing for Sheffield Wednesday. He also played for Leeds United, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City. He returned to Hillsborough in 2001 in a loan move.

Carlton PalmerSheffield WednesdayCelebritiesEngland