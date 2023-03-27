She’s the fastest woman in Sheffield – and these pictures show how Sheffield joined Phillipa Williams to make the city’s 2023 half marathon a success.

Phillipa completed the half marathon in 1 hour, 14 minutes and 50 seconds, beating her own record set in 2019 by almost three minutes. Sarah Lowery took second place in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 14 seconds, with Kate Russell taking third place in a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes and 16 seconds.

Just two seconds separated the first and second place in the male race. Tommy Power was the first male across the finish line in 1 hour and 8 minutes, followed by Daniel Haworth who crossed the line in 1 hour, 8 minutes and 2 seconds. Scott Hinchcliffe took third position in a time of 1 hour, 9 minutes and 43 seconds.

Now, we have put together another gallery of pictures, featuring the work of talented Sheffield photographers Adam Kinder and Joe Young, as well as a few from the organisers, Run for All, to show some of of the most memorable pictures of the day. The pictures are below.

Meanwhile, the Outdoor City Peaks Challenge was tied in the males' race between Tommy Power and Daniel Haworth, who both came in at 5 minutes and 57 seconds. Tommy Power won the 10K Challenge with a time of 30 minutes and 35 seconds. Phillipa Williams was crowned the winner in the women’s City Peaks and 10K challenges, coming in at 6 minutes and 27 seconds, and 33 minutes and 50 seconds respectively.

Thousands of fun-runners, fundraisers and club runners of all ages and abilities took part in the event, run along a 13.1-mile course, which took them from Arundel Gate along Ecclesall Road, and up Ringinglow Road with some with stunning views across the Peak District,

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All, said: “The enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants themselves to the many spectators, sponsors, partners and volunteers, all ensured the day was a fantastic success.”

Entries for next year’s Sheffield Half Marathon are now open. Visit www.runforall.com for for details.

1 . Stand-out images These pictures show some of the stand-out images of the day in the 2023 Sheffield half marathon, on a day which saw a new record set Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Batman Picture of the 2023 Sheffield half marathon. Picture: Adam Kinder Photo: Adam Kinder Photo Sales

3 . Moonwalking Pictures show Sheffield Half Marathon 2023. Picture: Joe Young Photo: Joe Young Photo Sales

4 . Pikachu Pictures show Sheffield Half Marathon 2023 Photo: Adam Kinder Photo Sales