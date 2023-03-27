The former England midfielder, aged 57, who was running the race in his home city yesterday with his wife Lucy Kirkby-Palmer, described how his heart had ‘played up again’ during the first mile. He managed to complete the course in just over 2 hours and 9 minutes before being taken to hospital, where he was kept in overnight for observations and tests.
In an update to his Twitter followers this afternoon, he said: “Thank you so much for all the lovely messages. I have been kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack. They want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing. I will keep you updated. (I’m) gutted (as) I was (due to be) flying to Portugal at 4pm with @LucyPal16907599.”
Palmer praised his ‘gorgeous wife’ for completing the course in under two hours, adding ‘love you’. His wife responded, jokingly: “Well you’re not in my good books for carrying on running after a 230 heart rate! Not sure what you were thinking! Thank you to @SheffieldHosp for looking after him. Let’s see what tomorrow brings.”
In December 2016, Palmer required a life-saving five-hour operation for a heart condition. He described the operation at the time as a 'major fright' and a 'bolt from the blue'. Palmer played for the Owls between 1989 and 1994, clocking up 205 appearances before returning for a loan spell in 2001. He also played for clubs including West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Southampton and Nottingham Forest.