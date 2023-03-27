Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer is in hospital after having a suspected heart attack while running the Sheffield Half Marathon.

The former England midfielder, aged 57, who was running the race in his home city yesterday with his wife Lucy Kirkby-Palmer, described how his heart had ‘played up again’ during the first mile. He managed to complete the course in just over 2 hours and 9 minutes before being taken to hospital, where he was kept in overnight for observations and tests.

In an update to his Twitter followers this afternoon, he said: “Thank you so much for all the lovely messages. I have been kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack. They want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing. I will keep you updated. (I’m) gutted (as) I was (due to be) flying to Portugal at 4pm with @LucyPal16907599.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palmer praised his ‘gorgeous wife’ for completing the course in under two hours, adding ‘love you’. His wife responded, jokingly: “Well you’re not in my good books for carrying on running after a 230 heart rate! Not sure what you were thinking! Thank you to @SheffieldHosp for looking after him. Let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

In December 2016, Palmer required a life-saving five-hour operation for a heart condition. He described the operation at the time as a 'major fright' and a 'bolt from the blue'. Palmer played for the Owls between 1989 and 1994, clocking up 205 appearances before returning for a loan spell in 2001. He also played for clubs including West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Southampton and Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Shearer is among the many people to have sent their best wishes, tweeting: “Hope you’re ok pal.”

Palmer was running the Sheffield Half Marathon in aid of Cavendish Cancer Care. You can still donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/carltonhalfmarathon.