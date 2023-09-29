Potential for 20,000 new homes to be built in next ten years in Barnsley

More than 20,000 new homes could be built in Barnsley over the next decade, according to council projections.

BMBC’s new draft housing strategy has identified areas in the borough which have the potential to support the future building of new homes over the next ten years.

It states that there is potential for more than 9,000 new homes in central Barnsley, 2,500 in Hoyland, 2,800 in Goldthorpe and Dearne, 2,000 in Wombwell, 1,300 each in Royston and Cudworth, and 1,000 in Penistone.

The report as part of the strategy states: “We know that some of our residents have concerns regarding planned housing growth in our borough and our priority is to always make the very best use of our existing housing provision, in the first instance.

“However, Barnsley’s growing and changing population means that we must deliver a significant number of new homes annually to meet neeed.

“It is essential that future housing development must take place in the right locations, with the right infrastructure and amenities complementing widerregeneration initiatives locally.”

From April 2014 until April 2023, 7,099 new homes were built in the borough.

A further 2,500 additional affordable homes were built during thesame period, including 140 delivered as part of the council’s own buildprogramme.The new housing strategy has been drawn up by Barnsley Council, in a bid to enable ‘everybody in Barnsley to live in welcoming and inclusive

neighbourhoods’, and offer ‘compelling and sustainable living’.