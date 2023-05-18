A much-loved dad’s tragic death after an incident on Netherthorpe Road has sparked an appeal for a minute’s applause at Sheffield Wednesday big match tonight.

Nigel Crockett, known to his friends at Hillsborough as Big Nige, died a week ago aged 46 following a tragic incident on Netherthorpe Road, which happened just over two weeks ago. He was seriously injured in a collision with a car, and lost his battle for life 11 days later.

Now Owls fans are being asked to give a minute’s applause in his honour during the 46th minute of tonight’s clash with Peterborough, just after the start of the second half.

Son Max said: "Sadly, on Thursday May 11 2003, my dad peacefully passed away at the age of just 46. After being hit by a car at the bottom of Netherthorpe Road, my dad fought hard for 11 days, but the injuries were too serious.

Max and Nigel Crocket pose together for a poignant selfie at the last Sheffield Wednesday match they attended together. Nigel died this week of injuries suffered in a road traffic incident, and

“My dad was a huge Wednesdayite. He took me to my very first game at Hillsborough, my very first away game, and we had a season ticket together for many, many years.

"I am asking all the people who are going to be there tomorrow, if we could give him a minute's applause on the 46th minute. If this happens it would mean the world to not only me, my family and friends, but more importantly, my dad.

Nigel first took Max to a game when he was an eight year old, to watch a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the 2009-2010 season. He most treasured memory watching the Owls with his dad was beating Arsenal 3-0 the day before his 15th birthday in 2016, a night he says is a night he’ll never forget.

He added: “I’d just like to say how much of a nice, caring, loving dad/husband and friend he was. Always put others before himself, he was never ever selfish. I miss him more and more as the days go by.”