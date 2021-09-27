Bramall Lane erupted in the second minute of the second minute of the Blades’ Championship clash with Derby County on Saturday, in honour of Stephen Clifton, known to many as Mouse.

A photo of Mr Clifton posing with one of his heroes Billy Sharp was displayed on the big screen along with the message ‘in loving memory of Mouse’ as fans of both teams joined in the applause.

A friend of Mr Clifton’s, who helped organise the ovation, said afterwards: “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart who participated in the applause today for @StephenClifton2 mouse, even the Derby fans that joined in.

Billy Sharp celebrates scoring the winner against Derby County after fans of both teams had paid their respects to Stephen Clifton with a round of applause earlier in the match at Bramall Lane (pic: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

“It will be a game I never forget for the rest of my life. He would have loved it.”

Mr Clifton was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a wooded area off Fox Lane, between Frecheville and Gleadless, on Saturday, September 11.

Tributes have poured in since his death, which police are not treating as suspicious.

Those who knew Mr Clifton have described him as a ‘truly lovely gentleman’, a ‘pleasure to be around’ and ‘one of the kindest, funniest people’.

Mr Clifton’s death has also sparked calls for greater awareness about mental health, with fellow fans encouraging people to talk about their problems and assuring them there is always someone there to listen.

A charity match and memorial fun day for Mr Clifton is due to take place on Saturday, October 9 at Swallownest Miners Welfare club.

There will be a range of things to do for the whole family, with food available and the charity match between The Wolfpack FC and The Triangle FC kicking off at 12.30pm.

Friends of Mr Clifton have appealed for businesses and members of the public to donate items for a raffle and auction planned that day.