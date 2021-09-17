Much loved man who died in Sheffield woodland named as Stephen Clifton as tributes pour in

Stephen Clifton lost his life in a wooded area off Fox Lane, between Frecheville and Gleadless, last Saturday night.

Emergency services were deployed when concerns for Stephen’s welfare were raised.

Efforts were made to revive Stephen but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was pronounced dead in woodland in Sheffield last week has been named as Stephen Clifton (Photo: Getty)

The death is not being treated as suspicious by the police.

Tributes have poured in online since news of the tragedy broke.

Friend Chelsea-Leigh Shaw, posting on Facebook, said: “Rest in paradise Stephen Clifton. A truly lovely gentleman!

“My early 20s wouldn’t have been the same without your face in Reflex! Truly shocked to hear such sad news.”

Sarah Fratson added: “Never in a million years did I ever think I would write this about you. You really were the greatest, funny and most pleasure to be around. We will miss you more than you could have ever known, if only you knew how much.”

Friend Dean Waldron has also paid tribute to Stephen, who was affectionately known as Mouse.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Mouse (Stephen Clifton) you will he missed and never be forgotten. You was such a gentleman. Love you always matey.”

Stephanie Weimer said she was “devastated” at Stephen’s death and added: “One of the kindest, funniest people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing.”