Sheffield TV presenter Dan Walker ‘storms’ off Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan style

Dan appeared on the ITV programme, alongside presenters Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, hours before starting his new job on Channel Five.

At the end of his interview, Richard wished him good luck, with Dan making a jokey reference to Piers Morgan as he got up and said: “I’m going to do what most people do on this show and walk out.”

Dan Walker, file picture. Sheffield TV presenter Dan ‘stormed’ off Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan style, after appearing to promote his new Channel Five news programme.

Mr Morgan famously stormed off the ITV show on air after an argument with Alex Beresford.

Susanna then said that that only one person had ever done that before, as she added: “It is a stage that has been set for you.”

As Dan prended to storm off set he shouted: “See you later! I’ll see you at 5pm on Channel Five.”

Earlier, referring to Dan appearing on a channel other than his new home at Channel Five, Susanna told viewers ‘I promise you haven’t accidentally sat on your remote’, before the Sheffielder spoke about his feelings for his new job, and recalled some of his best and worst moments at the BBC.

When he was asked about the evening’s confidence vote in the Prime Minister, Susanna also joked that now he was no longer at the BBC he could share his own opinions on the matter.

Dan has lived in Sheffield since settling in the city as a student, and frequently comments affectionately about the area.