Television personality and Strictly contestant Dan Walker reveals why he loves living in Sheffield

BBC Breakfast host Dan, who made his name as the presenter of Football Focus and is due to compete on Strictly Come Dancing this year, posted pictures on his social media account of a family day out in the Peak District with its stunning scenery.

The pictures included his family and pet dog in the distance.

He wrote: "We’ve had a beautiful walk with pals on some of the Peak District edges around Sheffield today. White Edge, Curbar Edge and Froggatt Edge all looking gorgeous in the sunshine."

Dan Walker, pictured taking a closer look at the Sheffield Rules exhibit. Picture: Marie Caley NSST-25-10-18-FootballTreasures-7

“We love living in Sheffield… all this is a 15-minute drive away from the city centre."

Some of his followers agreed with his views.

One said: "Sheffield has the best of both worlds.".

Another said: "Great part of the world. So glad you are enjoying your environment so much x."

Another added: "Better than 'down South'! x,"

Dan settled in Sheffield after spending time as a student in the city, where he met his wife.

He revealed that he would be taking part in this year’s Strictly during a segment on his breakfast show earlier this month

He said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash-Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash-Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Dan has been a presenter on the BBC Breakfast show since 2016, replacing Bill Turnbull. He currently co-presents the programme from Monday to Wednesday with Louise Minchin.

Although originally from Crawley in Sussex, he moved to Sheffield for university aged 18, completing an undergraduate degree in history and a masters degree in journalism.

Since then he has worked as a sports presenter and commentator for Manchester's Key 103 radio, as well as Granada Television and North West Tonight, before turning his attention to national news and sport.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will be aired later in the year on BBC One.