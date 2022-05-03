Mr Walker told viewers today that his last day on the show would be two weeks today, on Tuesday May 17, and said it still felt a bit surreal to be leaving.

Asked by co-presenter Ms Nugent if he would be having a leaving do, he said: “As you very well know I like other people’s parties – I’m always slightly awkward when it’s something to do with me. I’ll leave it for you to organise.

She told him: "I’m not going to buy you a present but I might bake you a cake – or maybe a tart.

"A tart would be lovely, thank you,” he replied, adding: “Six more three o’clockers, then I’m out of here.”

He said it was nice to think he was going to get some more sleep, adding: “Thank you to everyone who has sent so many lovely messages.”

Mr Walker, who was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing this year, is leaving to take up a new job with Channel 5 News.

He said not only will he get to present the news, but he will ‘also host a whole range of programmes right across the channel too’.