Confirming the news in a Twitter video to his 752,900 followers, Dan said his departure from the popular BBC morning show would take place in the ‘next few weeks’.

Dan said not only will he get to present the news, but he will ‘also host a whole range of programmes right across the channel too’.

“I’m really excited, but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast. I love working alongside Sally, and I love the team there,” he said.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker is leaving the programme to join Channel 5 News. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities come around like this very often, and I can’t wait,” he continued.

He will replace Sian Williams on 5 News, who recently announced she was leaving the role.

Dan added: “What an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my best to maintain her incredibly high standards.

“Thank you for watching and I’ll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere.”

Dan, who previously presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, joined BBC Breakfast in 2016, replacing Bill Turnbull, and shared the screen with Louise Minchin until her departure in September last year.

She was subsequently replaced by Sally Nugent.

Cait FitzSimons, editor of 5 News, said: “I'm hugely excited about Dan's decision to join 5 News.

“We pride ourselves on the deep connection we have with our viewers across the country, and this is a key strength of Dan's, helping secure his place as one of Britain's best and most popular broadcasters.

“I look forward to working with him to build on the success of our new hour-long programme and finding more ways to tell stories that touch viewers' lives across the nation.”