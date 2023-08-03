Dan filmed the show in the Pennines near Sheffield over the summer

It's probably his dream show - and now Sheffield TV personality Dan Walker has today announced when his latest television project will go on air.

Dan, who has lived in the city since coming here as a student, has been filming in the Pennines with former Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton, for a new show called Dan and Helen's Pennine Adventure.

Dan has frequently spoken for his love of the Pennine countryside near Sheffield and the Peak District.

He said on Twitter: "Some news for you all… our PennineAdventure will start on Channel Five on Tuesday August 15 at 9pm.

"Can’t wait for you to watch it and thanks again to everyone who was either on it or came and said ‘hello’."

In April, he shared a tweet to announce the new collaborative series. He said: “I am really looking forward to making this series with Helen. I can’t wait to get out there and explore the Pennines.

"It will be nice to escape the studio for a while and join a good friend to discover a beautiful slice of the UK and meet some amazing people along the way. They promised me there would be food to taste too!”

Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor, Factual Entertainment, Channel 5 and Paramount+, said earlier this year: "We’re so glad to be able to bring Dan and Helen together for this series.

Their friendship, talent and sense of adventure will bring a unique perspective as they take our audience on an immersive journey through the diverse landscapes and towns of the Pennine Way.”